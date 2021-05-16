Alliance Global Partners Trims Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Target Price to $2.05

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $2.05 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

