Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,265.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,969.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,339.00 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

