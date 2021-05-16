Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $3,993,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,130.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 79,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,909,000 after acquiring an additional 73,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,242.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,958.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,339.00 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

