Alta Advisers Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Alta Advisers Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 21.3% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alta Advisers Ltd owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

