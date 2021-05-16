Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -330.10 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,203,169.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,169.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 393,470 shares of company stock valued at $25,225,673. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

