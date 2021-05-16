Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATUSF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

