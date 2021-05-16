Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$17.16 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$8.81 and a 12-month high of C$19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$711.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

In other Altius Minerals news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation bought 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$563,814.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

