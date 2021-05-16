AMEPAY Trading Down 30.2% This Week (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $601,940.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00087192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00484041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00228925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004837 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.79 or 0.01172347 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00040510 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

