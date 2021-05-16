American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

AXP opened at $157.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average of $129.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $81.22 and a 12-month high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

