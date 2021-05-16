American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Sells $1,004,893.74 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director James E. Evans sold 7,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,004,893.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.19. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.29 and a 12-month high of $130.57.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 155,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.