American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Given New $17.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $17.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $11.71 on Thursday. American Well has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. American Well’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 21.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

