American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Price Up 6.5%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.70. 26,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,653,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at $30,985,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at $15,358,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $16,156,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $8,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

