Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,613,386 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $75,738,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.