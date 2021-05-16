Analysts Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $16.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $16.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.84 to $18.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

AMG traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $164.40. 541,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,240. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after buying an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.