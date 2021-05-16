Analysts Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Earnings of $18.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report $18.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $20.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.41. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $14.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $79.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $75.02 to $83.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $86.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $80.46 to $94.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,453.82.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO stock traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,527.58. The stock had a trading volume of 138,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,932. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,049.25 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,459.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,258.32.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.