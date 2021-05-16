Analysts Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

