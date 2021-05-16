Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post sales of $32.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.09 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $131.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $134.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $127.10 million, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $130.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%.

DLNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE DLNG opened at $2.72 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 144,692 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

