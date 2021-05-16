Analysts Anticipate InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17).

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

INM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 67,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,250. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

