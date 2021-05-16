Analysts Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,306 shares of company stock worth $27,057,684. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $128.99 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $129.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.