Analysts Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post sales of $219.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.12 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $145.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $839.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $814.30 million to $863.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $904.92 million, with estimates ranging from $868.00 million to $941.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

HSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

HSII traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 78,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,164. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.17 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

