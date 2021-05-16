Analysts Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will report $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $9.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.40.

HII traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.21. 131,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $223.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

