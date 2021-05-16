Analysts Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Shake Shack reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Shake Shack by 140.6% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 499.3% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.25. 1,349,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,251. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -124.25, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average of $101.55.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

