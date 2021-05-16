Analysts Expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sohu.com.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 112,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sohu.com by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $692.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.13. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

