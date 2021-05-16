Analysts Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Zscaler also posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.04.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,557,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,302,223 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS stock traded up $4.42 on Tuesday, hitting $165.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,385. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

