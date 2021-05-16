Analysts Offer Predictions for goeasy Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$170.60.

TSE:GSY opened at C$144.54 on Friday. goeasy has a one year low of C$46.29 and a one year high of C$157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$137.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$109.77.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.