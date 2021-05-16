Analysts Set Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) PT at $77.00

Shares of Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

AGPYY opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.08. Agile Group has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $7.0881 per share. This represents a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Agile Group Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

