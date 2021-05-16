Analysts Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Target Price at $60.50

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $56.34 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,356,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

