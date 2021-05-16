Analysts Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Price Target at $20.53

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $3,419,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $2,497,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,373 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,812,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,868,820. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

