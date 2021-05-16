Analysts Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) PT at $83.43

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Cpwm LLC grew its position in State Street by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 970.5% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 210,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 190,874 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 23.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in State Street by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in State Street by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.75. 1,538,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,179. State Street has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 129.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

