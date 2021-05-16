Analysts Set Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Target Price at $17.75

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have commented on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 454,160 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 54,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 403.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $320.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

