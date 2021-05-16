Analysts Set Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Target Price at $17.64

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.64.

WKHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $998.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.