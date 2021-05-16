Analyzing Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) & Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Homology Medicines and Evotec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines $1.67 million 219.79 -$103.92 million ($2.47) -2.60 Evotec $500.07 million 13.25 $42.64 million $0.56 143.75

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than Homology Medicines. Homology Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evotec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evotec has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Homology Medicines and Evotec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines 0 1 4 0 2.80 Evotec 0 2 1 0 2.33

Homology Medicines currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 319.91%. Given Homology Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than Evotec.

Profitability

This table compares Homology Medicines and Evotec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines -5,386.00% -57.92% -45.33% Evotec 3.92% 3.96% 1.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Homology Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Homology Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evotec beats Homology Medicines on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, through a single injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, bone marrow, muscle, and eye. Its lead product candidate is HMI-102, which is in Phase I/II pheNIX clinical trial, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults. The company also develops HMI-103 for the treatment of PKU in pediatric patients; HMI-202 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; and HMI-203 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II. Homology Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Evotec

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services. Its EVT Innovate segment is involved in developing drug discovery projects, assets, and platforms. The company's portfolio of research and development programs include diabetes and diabetic complications, fibrosis, immunology, infectious and inflammatory diseases, kidney and liver diseases, oncological and rare diseases, pain, respiratory diseases, and women's health. Evotec SE was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

