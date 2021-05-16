Analyzing Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Profound Medical alerts:

35.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Luminex shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Luminex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Profound Medical and Luminex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20 Luminex 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 75.85%. Luminex has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Luminex.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profound Medical and Luminex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $4.17 million 82.29 -$15.22 million ($1.37) -12.31 Luminex $334.64 million 5.18 -$3.84 million ($0.21) -174.57

Luminex has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Luminex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profound Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Luminex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -275.12% -33.69% -29.34% Luminex 4.60% 3.75% 2.73%

Volatility and Risk

Profound Medical has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminex has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luminex beats Profound Medical on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays. The company also provides xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; SYNCT data management software solutions; and ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 Assay, ARIES Flu A/B & RSV Assay, ARIES Group B Streptococcus Assay, ARIES Group A Strep Assay, ARIES Bordetella Assay, ARIES Norovirus Assay, ARIES C. difficile Assay, ARIES MRSA Assay, and SARS-CoV-2 Assay. In addition, it offers VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; VERIGENE test cartridges; Amnis FlowSight imaging flow cytometers; Amnis ImageStream Mark II imaging flow cytometers; Amnis CellStream for cell and particle analysis; Guava easyCyte benchtop flow cytometers; Muse cell analyzers; and IDEAS, an image analysis software. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.