Angling Direct plc (LON:ANG) Insider Andy Torrance Buys 25,000 Shares

Angling Direct plc (LON:ANG) insider Andy Torrance purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £21,250 ($27,763.26).
Angling Direct plc has a 12 month low of GBX 47.12 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of £40.39 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.
