Angling Direct plc (LON:ANG) Insider Andy Torrance Buys 25,000 Shares

Angling Direct plc (LON:ANG) insider Andy Torrance purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £21,250 ($27,763.26).

Angling Direct plc has a 12 month low of GBX 47.12 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of £40.39 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

About Angling Direct

Angling Direct plc engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

