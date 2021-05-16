Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 249.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

NYSE NLY opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

