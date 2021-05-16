Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

