Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce sales of $43.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.24 million and the lowest is $41.90 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $188.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $194.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $229.57 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $239.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,233.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,281 shares of company stock worth $2,973,021 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 1.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.00 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $675.19 million, a PE ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.