Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives $5.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,675.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,281 shares of company stock worth $2,973,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 249,427 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,084 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $13,890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 211,252 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $6,863,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $675.19 million, a PE ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

