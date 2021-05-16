Anyswap (ANY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.47 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $123.58 million and $1.47 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $6.63 or 0.00013619 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00092033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.89 or 0.00517419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00232261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004938 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.05 or 0.01175071 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars.

