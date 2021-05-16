apM Coin (APM) Trading Down 14.2% This Week

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $10.69 million and $1.55 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

