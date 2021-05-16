Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Up to $14.34

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $15.06. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 2,492 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 110,035 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

