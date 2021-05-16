AppHarvest (APPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect AppHarvest to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:APPH opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $42.90.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.
AppHarvest Company Profile
AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.