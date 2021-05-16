AppHarvest (APPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect AppHarvest to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $3,768,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.