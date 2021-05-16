Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.680–0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.44 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.260–0.230 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.25.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,514. Appian has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

