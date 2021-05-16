Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.680–0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.44 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.260–0.230 EPS.

Shares of APPN traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.26. 2,033,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,514. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -151.38 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.65. Appian has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.25.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

