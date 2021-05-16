Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.350-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.13 billion-$15.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.60 billion.

Aptiv stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.18. 753,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,110. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.93 and its 200 day moving average is $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.40.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

