APY.Finance (APY) Price Reaches $1.09

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $32.81 million and $2.03 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00087214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.64 or 0.00474535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00232624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004659 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00040949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.12 or 0.01141591 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,992,451 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.