APYSwap (APYS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $976,034.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, APYSwap has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00003228 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $976,034.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00090327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.40 or 0.00512605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00232052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004869 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $555.08 or 0.01164215 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040989 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,184,294 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

