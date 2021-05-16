ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Chairman Buys $31,900.00 in Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Chairman Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ABIO opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $46.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.81. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 167,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of diseases caused by ribonucleic acid viruses initially focusing on COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

