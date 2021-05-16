ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.46.

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,379 shares of company stock worth $4,474,412. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in ArcBest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ArcBest by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $725,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.11. 231,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

