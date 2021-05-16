ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €27.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €27.50 ($32.35).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.