ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €27.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €27.50 ($32.35).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

